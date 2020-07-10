He’s made us laugh on SNL and TV Shows like “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”. Now Andy Samberg is looking for laughs and love alongside Cristin Milioti in the new comedy “Palm Springs”. The movie has so much buzz it set a record at Sundance and at one point was 100% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.
Rachel Smith from our Sister Station Fox5 in Las Vegas caught up with Samberg and members of the cast!
Andy Samberg in the New Comedy "Palm Springs"
- Chelsey Sayasane
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
He’s made us laugh on SNL and TV Shows like “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”. Now Andy Samberg is looking for laughs and love alongside Cristin Milioti in the new comedy “Palm Springs”. The movie has so much buzz it set a record at Sundance and at one point was 100% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.
All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.
Tags
Chelsey Sayasane
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man fights off one of the world's deadliest snakes while driving on highway
- Daphne Police release statement on incident at Five Guys
- Satsuma Police officer on administrative leave, investigation continues
- New pending Alabama state record for blue marlin caught this past weekend in the MONGO Offshore Challenge
- MPD: 2 arrested and charged with St. Stephens Road murder
- Kanye West says he's running for president. But he hasn't actually taken any steps
- Man breaks into home in Mobile, leaves car in driveway and is caught next morning trying to pick it up
- Two men killed in crash on I-10 in Mobile County
- Bubba Wallace responds to President Trump's tweet
- COVID-19 in Alabama: Statewide cases
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.