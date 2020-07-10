He’s made us laugh on SNL and TV Shows like “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”.  Now Andy Samberg is looking for laughs and love alongside Cristin Milioti in the new comedy “Palm Springs”.  The movie has so much buzz it set a record at Sundance and at one point was 100% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. 

Rachel Smith from our Sister Station Fox5 in Las Vegas caught up with Samberg and members of the cast!

