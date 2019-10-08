The 48th Annual National Shrimp Fest is upon us! All the fun will take place in Gulf Shores October 10- 13, 2019. You can experience fun, live music, art, and food of course. You can find shrimp in nearly every way you want it. There is seafood and non-food favorites and the infamous Cajun Pistol!
There are two entertainment stages that are going to be going strong for four solid days! The music varies from country, classic rock, jazz and more. Art will also be a star for the weekend! Paintings, sculptures, jewelry and more will be there just for you!
For more information, visit this website!
