Chelsey visited North Baldwin Infirmary in Bay Minette to speak with Ashley Jones Davis and Dr. Bryan Jordan about North Baldwin Infirmary Foundation's Annual Spring Gala.
The following information was provided by North Baldwin Infirmary:
The North Baldwin Infirmary Foundation is virtual this year. Proceeds from the event will help bring 3D Mammography to North Baldwin Infirmary. With the 3D technology, physicians can view breast tissue layer by layer and detect breast cancer up to 15 months sooner than two-dimension mammography alone. This initiative is the first step towards creating a state-of-the-art breast center at North Baldwin Infirmary.
What is a Virtual Gala?
Gala day (May 1) will be live on the North Baldwin Infirmary Foundation’s Facebook page. No in-person event will be held this year. We will celebrate the virtual event in true gala style and give the public the opportunity to purchase a commemorative Gala in a Box.
Each year gala ticket holders look forward to more than 100 items at the silent auction the night of the event. This year, we are hosting an online silent auction, open to the public, that runs now through April 30, at 11 p.m. The items will be available for pick up on May 1 at a designated location/time. A link to the silent auction and more information regarding the gala can be found on the North Baldwin Infirmary Annual Spring Gala Facebook event page.
Dr. Bryan Jordan
Dr. Jordan was born and raised in Mobile Alabama. He received his undergraduate and medical school degree at the University of South Alabama Medical School where he also did his residency in radiology. He then went on to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, for further training specifically geared towards women’s health, breast imaging and breast cancer interventions. After training at MD Anderson Cancer Center, Dr. Jordan worked in North Carolina for five years, eventually becoming medical director/section head for breast imaging in a large private practice center. He recently had the wonderful opportunity to return home to continue his practice with Alabama Coastal Radiology and Infirmary Health.
Ashley Jones Davis
Ashley Jones Davis is the executive director of the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce. A longtime supporter of North Baldwin Infirmary, Ashley is the chair or this year’s North Baldwin Infirmary Foundation virtual gala.
