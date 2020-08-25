The following information was provided by The Learning Station:
With COVID-19 still a major concern many school systems are unable to meet in person at their schools. The Learning Station seeks to be a solution for those parents who are not sure where they will send their kids while they are at work each day. The mission of the Learning Station is to provide a proctored environment where parents can feel confident that their children are safe and have the opportunity to constructively engage in their school's remote or virtual learning experiences.
“Educators have been forced to make very difficult decisions due to the pandemic. As a former public school teacher I know they want nothing more than to open their schools to welcome the smiling faces of their students. Their desire is to educate through 'normal' face-to- face instruction and prepare each child to be the best they can be. Unfortunately, opening schools isn't possible in some areas.” said Scott Tindle, co-founder of The Learning Station.
“Parents also find themselves in difficult situations. Although most businesses have done their best to help accommodate employees' efforts to balance their work and their children's remote learning needs, many jobs simply can't be done from home and the businesses are trying to stay afloat. They need their employees to come to work. Children are parents’ highest priority, but they understand that they must continue to work to provide for their family,” Tindle noted.
“We empathize with parents who have to choose between staying at home or keeping their job. Therefore, we believe we must provide learning stations as an option for parents to ensure their children are in a safe learning environment.” continued Tindle. Students at The Learning Station will follow the curriculum of the remote learning assigned by the teachers at their traditional schools. By being able to log on to the internet for their school’s live stream students will be able to stay on task and on pace with their peers.
One of the hallmarks of The Learning Station is its focus on health and safety standards which include mandated physical distancing, the use of face masks, individual student workstations, and enhanced sanitation procedures. Parents will use a mobile app each morning to record their child’s temperature and respond to a COVID-19 health questionnaire before their child is allowed to enter each day.
The cost of attendance is $175 per week. The tuition cost provides: * Up to 50 hours of proctored learning * High speed internet access * Daily electrostatic cleaning procedures * High quality and well-trained staff * Contactless and GPS enabled sign-in * All-inclusive health monitoring, billing, and communication app.
* Peace of mind knowing that your child is safely wearing a mask and physical distancing while completing their remote learning
The Learning Station will open its Mobile locations on September 1st in conjunction with the start of the Mobile County Public School Calendar. The Learning Station will launch in Mobile with locations downtown and in West Mobile. “Though we have received interest to open locations throughout the United States and Canada we felt it was important to spend our initial effort providing solutions for the people of our hometown of Mobile.” Learning Station hours will be Monday - Friday (7:30am - 5:30pm).
The downtown Mobile Learning Station will be hosted at the Riverview Renaissance Plaza. Due to the convention cancellations, the ballrooms and meeting spaces typically used by conventions is now available. “We’re grateful to be able to partner with the world-class team at the Riverview Renaissance Plaza. The meeting rooms and ballrooms we will be using will provide ample space to allow all of our students to stay physically distanced and have their own individual workspaces. We’ve spent a substantial amount of time reviewing the recommendations issued by the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics and are confident this plan exceeds all of their standards,” said Tindle.
For more information on The Learning Station, visit learningstation.us If you would like more information about this topic, please call Scott Tindle at 251-610-7263 or email info@learningstation.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.