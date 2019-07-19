WHAT YOU WILL NEED
8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, room temperature
1 1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce 4 cloves garlic, smashed
1/4 bottle of beer 2 teaspoons Cajun Seasoning
1 1/2-pound ground beef 80/20
1/3 cup mayo
8 strips crisp cooked Applewood smoked bacon, crumbled
4 French bread style rolls
4 slices fresh tomatoes
HOW TO PREP
1. Cube the cheddar cheese. Place cubes in food processor and process until smooth.
2. Add Worcestershire and garlic. Process until blended.
3. Add the beer, a small amount at a time, until mixture is of spreading consistency
4. Stir in 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning and cooked bacon.
5. Pulse food processor for an additional 10 seconds.
6. Form ground beef into 8 very thin patties. Place two ounces of beer cheese in the middle of 4 patties.
7. Sprinkle remainder of seasoning on top of burgers.
8. Use fingers to spread and flatten cheese. Top with 4 remaining burgers and seal so that the cheese is encased.
9. Grill on high heat for 4 1/2 minutes per side. Place on rolls, top with mayo and tomatoes.
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.