Advanced Dermatology is getting you ready for the spooky season! They have a lot of October specials that could help you feel your best. Some of those deals include:
Buy two syringes of filler and get $100 off
Botox and Jeaveau $10 a unit
Purchase two SkinPen treatments and get the third half off
Purchase six CoolSculpting cycles and receive $500 off
All products are 25% off online
Botox and Jeaveau 25% off
You also do not want to miss their Lunch-n-Learn event! You will be able to learn all the details of CoolSculpting and how it can help you. All the fun takes places on October 22, 2019 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, give them a call at (251) 631-3570 or visit them at 580 Providence Park Dr. E Second Floor, Mobile, Al. 36695.
