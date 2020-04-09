Mokas Coffee House can be found in the heart of Saraland off of Industrial Parkway. They offer food like bagels, sandwiches and the newly loved Avocado Toast! You can sip on a latte, frap, americano or smoothie. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, they are open drive thru only, from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page or give them a call!
Mokas Coffee House:
1204 Shelton Beach Rd. Saraland, AL 36571
(251) 679-0017
