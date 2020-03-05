Get ready for one of the most beautiful festivals across the Gulf Coast! The Azalea Trail Festival is back from March 12-29, 2020. This will take place at venues throughout the Mobile area. The azalea has a long history with the City of Mobile. The bush can be traced back to 1754, where the first plants were said to have been brought from Toulouse, France.
An opening ceremony will kick off the festivities on March 12. The painting of the cannon at the loop will start the two-week run! For a full schedule of events, visit this website!
