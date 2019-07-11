The Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series is coming to Mobile! The last time a Babe Ruth World Series was held in Mobile, was in 1982 at Stankey Field, it was a 13-15 year old World Series. This is the first time the 16-18 Babe Ruth World Series has been in the Mobile area. On Friday, August 2nd, the Opening Ceremony, a Walking Mardi Gras parade through the grandstand, the Rawdogs vs China game and a Post game Firework show will be held at Hank Aaron Stadium. On August 2nd, the first 3 games of the day, and all other World Series games from August 3-9th will be played at the University of Mobile.
The Azalea Trail Maids and the some of local mascots will welcome the fans at the Opening Ceremony. Hank Aaron Stadium will also have inflatables and the Hank Aaron Museum will be open. Tickets are $10.00 each, and there are still a few suites remaining. Get your tickets early, we are expecting a sell out.
The Mobile Rawdogs will be the host team. The Rawdogs have won 9 Championships and hope to be the first host team to win a title at their home field. When playing China at the Hank, Rawdog fans will be wearing white, to support the local team with a White-Out.
This will not only be the first time China has played in the State of Alabama, but also the first time an China has played in the 16-18 Babe Ruth World Series.
For more information you can go the alabamaworldseries@facebook, or alabamaworldseries@instagram, or our website at http://16-18baberuthworldseries.org. You can also email us at alabamaworldseries@yahoo.com.
