Get ready for a fun bash to get you and your kiddos ready for school! With the school take in bell ringing soon, it is important to have your kids ready for the first day. Oak Park Church wants to help you have a fun time and get you prepared! On Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., Oak Park Church is hosting their annual "Back to School Bash." There will be food, games, haircuts, backpacks, and school supplies for you and your kids to enjoy. This is a free event for your family! You will need to pre-register and to do that you will text "B2SB" to (251) 333-1674.
For more information, visit this website!
Details include:
When: Sunday, August 4, 2019
Where: Oak Park Church 3321 Sollie Road Mobile, Al. 36695
Hours: 11:30 a.m.
Fee: Free
