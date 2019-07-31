The new school year is right around the corner! If you are in need of school supplies for your kiddos, we have a fun event for you. Loxley United Methodist Church is helping you prepare for school. The church will be giving out free school supplies on August 3, 2019. They will also have carnival style games, blow up slip and slide, arts and crafts, face paint, snow cones, and much more!
Details include:
When: August 3, 2019
Where: 1062 S. Cypress St. Loxley, Al. 36551
Hours: 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.
For more information, visit this website or call (251) 964-5241
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.