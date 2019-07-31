The new school year is right around the corner! If you are in need of school supplies for your kiddos, we have a fun event for you. Loxley United Methodist Church is helping you prepare for school. The church will be giving out free school supplies on August 3, 2019. They will also have carnival style games, blow up slip and slide, arts and crafts, face paint, snow cones, and much more!

Details include:

When: August 3, 2019

Where: 1062 S. Cypress St. Loxley, Al. 36551

Hours: 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

For more information, visit this website or call (251) 964-5241

