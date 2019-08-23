Get your axe throwing on at Bad Axe! Joe and Chelsey visited the all new Bad Axe Throwing facility in Spanish Fort. The session begins with a few safety tips and a training session. After a few throws, it can soon become a new favorite hobby! You can throw a few axes this weekend at Bad Axe.
Days and hours include:
5pm-11pm on Friday, August 23rd
12pm-11pm on Saturday, August 24th
2pm-9pm on Sunday, August 25th
Visit their Facebook Page for more information.
