Ladies, get ready to shop! Pace Center for Girls is hosting its Bag It and Bubbles Luncheon. All of the fun is the combination of shopping for designer bags with your friends and supporting girls in your community. – Santa Rosa will host our 12th Annual Bag It & Bubbles presented by Brown Helicopter in support of area girls on Friday, October 11, 2019. This year’s event will once again be at the Sanders Beach – Corrine Jones Resource Center located at 913 S I St, Pensacola, FL 32502 in Pensacola from 11:00am to 2:00pm. We invite you to spend a breezy October afternoon beside the water while bidding on vintage, gently loved and NEW designer handbags donated by area fashionistas and local retailers. Luncheon admission is $35 per person, which includes drinks and a tasty lunch.
The Bag It & Bubbles Luncheon is attended by more than 200 women annually and raises funds to support Pace’s mission to provide girls and young women with an opportunity for a better future through education, counseling, training and advocacy. Laurie Rodgers, Regional Executive Director at Pace Center for Girls Escambia – Santa Rosa, believes that “every girl in our community deserves the opportunity to find her voice and achieve her full potential. The support we receive from the community and through fundraisers, like Bag It, provides us with the resources to help our girls become their best selves.”
Luncheon tickets are on sale now! For more information or tickets, call Pace Center for Girls at (850) 478-7060 or order at this website.
