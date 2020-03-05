If you are looking to find your career, Baldwin County Career & Job Fair is the perfect place to start! This event is free to job seekers and is on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Daphne Civic Center. You are encouraged to bring resumes and dress as if you are interviewing for a job. For more details, visit this website.
Details include:
When: Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Where: Daphne Civic Center, 2603 Highway 98 Daphne, Al.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Admission: Free
