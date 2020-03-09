April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and to kick off this important spring awareness campaign, the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center, CARE House, is hosting their annual signature fundraising event on Friday, March 27th at 6pm at Oak Hollow Farm in Fairhope! "UNDER THE STARS" will be a special celebration and will include an evening of great food, live music performed by the dynamic Blue Denim Band, dancing, and both silent and live auctions. Various sponsorship levels are available, and community members are invited and encouraged to join in the effort to put an end to child abuse in our area.
The Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center (BCCAC) is a local nonprofit agency with offices in Summerdale and Bay Minette. After becoming incorporated in 1986, they opened their doors in 1989 and have served thousands of local child victims of sexual abuse and severe physical abuse over the last 30 years. The BCCAC provides vital and life-changing services, such as forensic interviews, counseling, family and court advocate programs, medical exams, and multidisciplinary team case management. They also offer abuse prevention education and a host of additional related programs for our community.
Auction items for this exciting community event will include vacation packages, fishing packages, art, jewelry, golf equipment, and more. Tickets are $60 per person, and all proceeds help support and enhance programs and services for children. The BCCAC would not be able to provide these life-changing services for the children without incredible support from our local community. They are so grateful for all involved in their mission and would like to especially thank their 2020 Champion for Children Sponsor, the Cox Family Foundation, and 2020 Title Sponsors, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, Elite Real Estate Solutions, and the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. They would also like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all sponsors, donors, volunteers, and participants for helping to make UNDER THE STARS a successful event each year. Check out their website at www.BaldwinCountyCAC.org, Facebook page at Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center, or call 251-989-2555 for more information about the "Under the Stars" event, the BCCAC's history, mission, services or how you can get involved and help make a difference in a child's life.
Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center (CARE House)
16397 County Road 73
Summerdale, AL 36580
251-989-2555
