The seventh annual Baldwin County Education Coalition Golf Classic, presented by Baldwin County Sewer Service, returns on September 12, 2019 at Rock Creek Golf Club in Fairhope. Registration and lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. The golf tournament benefits Baldwin County Education Coalition and serves as the Coalition’s sole fundraiser. Players will enjoy complimentary lunch, dinner and beverages, along with great networking opportunities with local businesses. A $10,000 grand prize will be awarded to the participant who achieves a hole-in-one, along with exceptional prizes for the top three teams.
Sponsorship deadline to receive full benefits is August 30, 2019. Visit betterbaldwin.com
