The Baldwin County Sherriff’s Office is proud on how they train their officers and employees through leadership. Chelsey visited the Law Enforcement Memorial Park in Robertsdale to speak with Sheriff Mack about the different programs that he and his officers have accomplished. COL. Anthony Lowery and Captain Tony Nolfe joined Chelsey in the park to speak on the FBI and Command College courses.
For more information or to contact the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, visit this website.
