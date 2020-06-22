Baldwin EMC is hosting their first backpack drive! Proceeds will benefit Project R.E.A.C.H. Many local children are in need of basic school supplies to help them be successful throughout the school year. You can help by donating items from June 22- July 24, 2020. Baldwin EMC is collecting new backpacks and school supplies such as pencils, notebooks and pens.
You can drop off your donation at any of the Baldwin EMC locations in Summerdale, Orange Beach and Bay Minette. For more information, visit Baldwin EMC online!
