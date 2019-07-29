The Baldwin Realtors is on a mission to fit all Baldwin County students in need with a new pair of shoes by raising $15,000 by August 15, 2019 through the Shoes That Fit program. Approximately 5% of students in Baldwin County schools do not have shoes that fit properly. Something as simple as a pair of shoes can increase a child’s physical activity, attendance at school and self-esteem.
Each year, Shoes That Fit helps 131,000 children at more than 2,500 schools across the United States. Since its inception over 25 years ago, the Shoes That Fit program has become the largest national organization of its kind and has been awarded numerous honors for its philanthropic work.
In May, the Realtor association donated more than 20 pairs of shoes to students at Robertsdale Elementary School. The new shoes replaced some that were two sizes too big or too small and shoes that were missing soles on the bottom.
The President of the organization, Kandy Hines, joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about the helpful cause. If you are feeling led to donate, visit this website!
