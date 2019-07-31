Get your pups excited about the Bark Minette Dog Park in Bay Minette! The park officially opened on July 23, 2019 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new dog park includes separate off-leash areas for small and large dogs, watering stations, waste stations and benches. The park is located at 1300 Bradley Avenue as part of the municipal pool complex, which also includes tennis courts, playground and a soccer practice field.
Fundraising efforts will continue through the sale of custom Bark Minette bandanas. The bandanas are $10 each and feature the Bark Minette logo. Six colors are available including pink, orange, green, blue, light blue and lime green. The bandanas are available for purchase at Bay Minette City Hall while supplies last.
Donations are always welcome as the city plans to add other amenities to park including fun apparatuses and lay areas.
Mail contributions to City of Bay Minette, Attn.: Bark Minette, 301 D’Olive Street, Bay Minette, AL 36507.
