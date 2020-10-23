Batter up! Aubreigh's Army Foundation is gearing up for their 3rd Annual Battle for a Cure Baseball Tournament. The tournament will be held at Semmes Baseball Park on November 14 and 15, 2020. Organizers would like to thank GSSA Sports for setting aside this weekend for Battle for a Cure to take place.
You can sign up or order t-shirts on their website at Aubreighsarmyfoundation328.com or at GSSASports.com. It's a great event to support childhood cancer, specifically DIPG, and to bring home a championship for your team!
Aubreigh's Army Foundation 328, Inc. is committed to providing funding to help find a Cure for DIPG and to help newly diagnosed families indirectly with travel expenses, hospital stays, bills, or wherever help is needed.
