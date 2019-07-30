Compass II Life Services exist for teens of Mobile, Escambia, and Baldwin Counties that could sway in the wrong direction, as they become a teenager. Choices, behaviors, peer influence, and living environment can all take hold on a teen’s life. Deon Gatson, MA, Masters Level therapist, and Alabama Army National Guard Captain founded this organization.
Compass II Life and their event partners believe that prevention is key. This program- different by design is where weekly therapy, accountability, and the military leadership model meet! They offer year around programs and resources to serve teens to include groups, counseling, workshops, and educational trips.
They are working hard to enrich families and make our communities safer across our committed 3 county areas on the Gulf Coast!
Compass II Life Services will be hosting a Back to School Event that is free for the Gulf Coast community on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11am-2pm at Daphne Middle School. Graduates will take on Daphne and Mobile Police Department in a Battle of the Bay Basketball Game!
Call (251)229-2860 or visit this website for questions or if you wish to donate school supplies.
