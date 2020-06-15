Bay Candle is back open! Paula Strange joined Chelsey to talk about new safety measures for her store. Social distancing is taking place and face coverings are encouraged. They are so excited to be back open and help fill your space with the smell of the Gulf Coast. You can purchase candles that smell like home and the nature of Fairhope at Bay Candle. Be sure to purchase your Bay Candle online or in store!
Address:19440 Scenic Highway 98, Fairhope, AL 36532
Phone: (251) 928-5882
