The following information was provided by Emergency Essentials:
Weather-based and other natural disasters are increasing in frequency – and severity. The result is more and more people impacted and even displaced by extreme weather and natural disasters. Along with 72-hour emergency kits, FEMA recommends that families be prepared with a 2-week supply of food, water and other essentials (https://www.fema.gov/pdf/library/f&web.pdf).
Every family needs to be prepared for the inevitable unforeseen circumstance, especially when it comes to stocking up on emergency essentials. Although no one can prevent or avoid unexpected events, everyone should prepare for them. While other emergency food options fall far short of nationally recommended caloric content, Emergency Essentials created its own certification: the Quality Survival Standards™ (QSS™). QSS-certified meals are guaranteed to contain a minimum of 1,800 calories and 40 grams of protein (per person, per day), and often provide far more. That’s why the 2-Week Survival in a Pail kit from Emergency Essentials is the country’s go-to 2-week survival kit. It delivers the basics families need for 14 days, featuring delicious and nutritious chef-crafted meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner with a shelf life for up to 25 years – plus all the required cooking gear to cook the meals…an 80-gallon, heavy duty survival grade water filter for food rehydration and drinking…and life-saving supplies for warmth and weather-protection.
Emergency Essentials has established itself as a national leader in emergency preparedness for good reason. Families across the country have come to depend on Emergency Essentials and the company’s popular2-Week Survival in a Pail kit for the highest quality, stored-to-last emergency foods – healthy entrees that are easily prepared in only a matter of minutes and packaged in durable containers to withstand a major event.
Catastrophes can strike at any time – and Emergency Essentials is there to meet the critical needs resulting from the unexpected. For more information on Emergency Essentials visit the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.