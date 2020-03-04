Mobile Ballet is gearing up for a busy season. You can enjoy Mobile Ballet present “Beauty and the Beast” on March 21 and 22, 2020. This fun event will all take place at the Mobile Civic Center Theater and tickets are starting at $20. You can purchase your tickets today on their website.
March 21 at 7:30 p.m.
March 22 at 2:30 p.m.
“Katie Garza: My Life in Dance” is another exciting project coming up! This film is by Israel Rodriguez and you can watch the screening on March 7 and 8, 2020. It is all taking place at Bernheim Hall, Ben may Main Library, Mobile, Al. Admission is free, and it will be followed up with a Q&A.
Mobile Ballet is a non-profit organization providing superior dance education, presenting quality performances and promoting the ballet to the community as an expression of the human spirit.
Purchase tickets for all upcoming events at www.mobileballet.org.
(251) 342-2241
