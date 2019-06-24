Murphy Bishop, II is from Grand Bay, AL and is the co-founder of The Better Skin Co.
They say they are the skincare brand that believes in:
-Multipurpose products (it’s what’s in the jar that counts / not how many jars you have)
-Clean Formulas
-For All People
Better Skin Co. can be found locally at Lush Home Garden and Event (1910 Government St. Mobile) and nationally at ULTA, Bloomingdales.com and a variety of other retailers.
There's also an event today (June 24th) from Noon until 3pm at Lush Home Garden and Event.
Click on the video link to learn more about Bishop and The Better Skin Co.
