Studio10's Chelsey Sayasane took a trip to Bliss Bridal to showcase their 10th anniversary and more. Click on the link to see!
The following information was provided by Bliss Bridal:
Combining the elegance of a full-service bridal boutique with a showroom of beautiful gowns under $3000, we create the perfect moment for our brides to Say Yes without overstepping their budgets. Bliss Bridal offers brides an upscale, yet affordable, experience in Fairhope, AL, New Orleans, LA and Hattiesburg, MS. Please visit Bliss Bridal for a one-of-a-kind experience while shopping for your wedding gown. Finding you the perfect gown while providing amazing customer service is of the utmost importance to us. The experience a bride has shopping for her wedding gown is our top priority and we dedicate ourselves to the bride and her happiness.
Bliss Bridal is happy to share their 10 year anniversary of the Fairhope location with you with a new re-brand and new logo. Remember you can get in touch with us with our new request page on our website, through our social media posts, or you can always call the store to book your appointment.
We are open Monday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are suggested as dressing room space is limited and we strive to provide each customer with individual and special attention. Brides with appointments are always given priority however the showroom is open for walk-ins to browse. We welcome anyone to stop in and see what we are all about if appointments allow! Please call Bliss Bridal to schedule an appointment.
Visit us at our website www.BEABLISSBRIDE.com at or like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/beablissbride/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.