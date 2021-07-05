Bliss Bridal is excited to announce the opening of their new location! Chelsey spoke with Katie Yellin about the new space.
The Section Street location opened on Wednesday, June 30. Katie says there is more room to host your party while you find your perfect gown. For more information, visit Bliss Bridal online.
Address: 152 N Section Street Fairhope, Al.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.