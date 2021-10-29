Grab your pups, Cruella is on the move! Alexis Santos joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with a spooky Cruella Deville glam. Tyler Kilgore was her model on the show and is also a makeup artist on her team.
They are hosting a Botox and Filler party on December 3, 2021 at 12. It all takes place at her location in Mobile on 1120 Hillcrest Road.
For more information about Lex Societe Glam Team, visit this Facebook page.
