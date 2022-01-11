The city of Saraland has a new self-care gem. After working 22 years for Fox 10, Dani Dials has opened Danielle Renée Beauty, Bath, and Skin Care.
Danielle Renée is a luxury brand that features a full line of vegan and gluten-free skincare products. Danielle Renée skincare is formulated to safely transform the look and health of your skin with non-toxic, eco-friendly ingredients. Dani works with a team of scientists who formulate her skincare line using gentle, natural, skin-loving ingredients.
Danielle Renée Beauté also features a beautiful line of high-quality, handcrafted lashes, cosmetics, soy candles, and natural self-care items to enhance your natural beauty. In store, they also feature other small business “clean beauty” brands from across the United States and United Kingdom.
The first local brand to be featured in Danielle Renée is Beads by Ashlee. Dani along with Beads by Ashlee’s owner are hosting a special “girl time” event Saturday, January 15 from 1pm - 3pm. Refreshments will be served.
Stop by to treat yourself, or someone to some awesome natural beauty and selfcare! You can also order online and have your order delivered, or choose store pickup. www.daniellereneebeauty.com
*Dani says stay tuned for her lash bar to open soon. Follow on social media for those updates: Facebook & Instagram @daniellereneebeaute
Danielle Renée Beauty, Bath & Skin Care
311 Shelton Beach Road STE D
Saraland, AL 36571
STORE HOURS: Tues - Sat 11am - 6pm | Sun 1pm - 5pm
