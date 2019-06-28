"Elegant Beginnings" has solutions to all of your bra and undergarment needs. The store is located at 2370 Hillcrest Road, Suite K, Mobile, Alabama.
You'll find everything from bras to swimsuits for full-figured, full-busted women and women familiar with mastectomies. The store features colorful, lace, banded and underwired to soft cup support nursing bras, as well as lightweight, asymmetric, breathable, easy to use prosthetic breast molds and everything in between!
In addition to a complete selection of undergarments and activewear for women, they also provide Certified Fittings, so you can discover what you've been missing, feel confident and know you're wearing the most comfortable, well-tailored, products available to you.
"Elegant Beginnings" has fitters for:
- Small busted
- Large busted
- Deformities and other body issues
- Reconstruction
- Augmentation
- Reductions
- Post-surgical garments – compression bras with drainage bags and puffs
- Sell and custom fit for upper and lower compression
- Longline bras
- Girdles
