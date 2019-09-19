Eyemart Express is inviting you to the grand opening of their new Destin store this Saturday, September 21st from 10am to 4pm! Not only is this the first Eyemart Express in the area, it's the companies 200th store in the nation! They'll have lots of prizes and a big giveaway that families won’t want to miss! The first 25 families at the event will receive a voucher for one free pair of kid’s glasses.
The following information was provided by Eyemart Express:
Eyemart Express is a leading optical retailer with more than 29 years of experience of providing quality and affordable prescription eyewear to customers. Busy families can appreciate that we offer our customers the fastest production of glasses in the industry – ninety percent of glasses purchased from our stores are delivered on the same day. We take pride in providing the best value in eyewear. As part of our grand opening celebration, shoppers can save on top of our existing affordable prices at our new store starting on Monday, September 16. You can get two pairs of single vision glasses for $19 or two pairs of glasses with progressive lenses for $68. This is a great time to update your look with a new pair of glasses for fall and make sure the kids have a new pair for school! If you have perfect vision and don’t wear glasses, but want to make a style statement, we can help you create a pair of custom sunglasses. You can select the frame, lens tints, and lens treatments. We have more than 2,000 quality and affordable frame options to select from in each of our stores. We carry a variety of brands including Gucci, Tommy Hilfiger, Kate Spade, Columbia, and Michael Kors.
Eyemart Express
16055 Emerald Coast Pkwy Unit 115
Destin, FL 32541-8531
URL: EyemartExpress.com
Facebook: @EyemartExpress; facebook.com/eyemartexpress
Twitter: @EyemartExpress; twitter.com/EyemartExpress
Instagram: @EyemartExpress; instagram.com/eyemartexpress
