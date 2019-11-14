Do you have a special woman in your life that could use something new? Our sweet friends at Elegant Beginnings can help the lady in your life feel great after a mastectomy or in her everyday bra. Chelsey stopped by Elegant Beginnings in West Mobile to see what the process is like for ladies setting up an appointment after a mastectomy and how the typical retails fittings work.
Having a custom, fitted bra is important for some women to feel their best. Elegant Beginnings have you covered if you want to give someone a great custom gift, yet you want it to be a surprise. All you must do is grab a gift card and present it to the woman in your life. This allows her to go get fitted for her perfect bra. The ladies there are incredibly helpful and can answer nearly every question you may have! Give them a call at (251) 586-8675 or visit them in store at 2370 Hillcrest Rd. Suite K Mobile, Al. 36695 or check out their website.
Elegant Beginnings:
Phone: (251) 586-8675
Location: 2370 Hillcrest Rd. Suite K Mobile, Al. 36695.
Hours: Tuesday- Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Closed Sunday and Monday
