Great skin is something that a lot of us try to achieve, especially during those colder months. The Better Skin Company focuses on "winterizing you skin" during the month of January. They want to make sure you are starting the new year with great products. Better Skin Company products are sold in Mobile, AL. at LUSH Home Garden Event at 1910 Government St, Mobile, Al. 36606.
You can receive a free Eye Bright Serum with any purchase over $34 from January 3-6, 2020. Visit their website and use the discount code "Studio" at checkout for 30% off your entire purchase. This code will end on January 31, 2020.
Details include:
The Better Skin Co. at LUSH Home Garden Event
When: January 3-6, 2020
Where: 1910 Government St, Mobile, Al. 36606.
The following information was provided by The Better Skin Co.:
The Better Skin Company, creators of Better Skin Mirakle Cream, was founded in 2015 by the dynamic duo of Natalya Rachkova and Murphy D. Bishop, II. In search of the American dream, Natalya and her family emigrated from The Republic of Uzbekistan to Seattle, WA. Tucked away carefully with her when Natalya immigrated to the U.S. was her most prized possessions, including her secret recipe for her famous miracle cream.
In the spirit of new and never-ending possibilities, Natalya quickly revived her aesthetician practice and once again began making this “magic” cream in her kitchen. As fate would have it, just as in the old country, word of mouth soon leads to clients and their friends seeking out this wonder potion. Some clients reported that it provided a youthful glow and reduced the appearance of aging. In 2013, Natalya met beauty industry alum Murphy D. Bishop, II. Murphy noticed the mysterious pot of cream cooling in the kitchen and was captivated by Natalya’s passion
In the short time he was visiting, the number of people who came by the house to buy her cream astounded him. He tried the cream and immediately fell in love. Murphy convinced Natalya to allow him to take her precious recipe to chemists in hopes of scaling up the small-batch, home-brewed cream to meet the growing demand. The chemists succeeded. They remained true to Natalya’s formula and added a bit of modern science to further enhance this “genius in a jar” now known as Mirakle Cream. Adding a final, very personal touch, Murphy and Natalya commissioned a local artist to customize the Better Skin Mirakle Cream label to mirror the beautiful fabric patterns famous in her home country.
Natalya is now a proud US citizen and Better Skin Mirakle Cream is being shared with the world. Better Skin Mirakle Cream is filled with love, history, beautiful ingredients, a bit of science, and a good measure of great karma. Murphy and Natalya now work hard to bring effective, multi-purpose, beautiful products to market so that everyone can radiate their best skin ever. Why have good skin when you can have Better Skin with The Better Skin Co. * Individual results may vary
