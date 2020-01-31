Fashion Designer Hilton Hollis joined us on Studio10 to preview his upcoming Trunk Show in Mobile! Click on the link to see some models ahead of the big event!
Hilton Hollis Trunk Show
10am-5pm, TODAY (January 31st)
Ballins Ltd.
Legacy Village
9 DuRhu Drive
Mobile, AL 36608
251-304-0044
Hilton Hollis is based in New York City
Hilton Hollis | Avayden International LLC
200 West 39th Street, #109
New York, New York 10018
United States
+1.212.575.0514
About Hilton:
The designer is a native of Mississippi, where his love of sewing and design was nurtured by his grandmother, a master quilter. “I always dreamed of moving to New York to be a fashion designer,” he says. “I didn’t know how I’d get there, or when, but I had a subway map pinned to my wall. Before I was 13, I knew the city by heart.” In 1997 Hollis moved to NYC and began his career in the fashion industry by attending Fashion Institute of Technology. He holds a degree in Fashion Design from New York’s FIT.
