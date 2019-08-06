Dr. Henry Barber, a Board Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon at The Martin Center joined us on Studio10 to introudce Jeuveau! For a limited time at The Martin Center, you can sauve up to $75!
Meet Jeuveau™ (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), a new FDA-approved injectable treatment that temporarily improves the look of frown lines. Also referred to under the social media hashtag #NEWTOX, Jeuveau is a modern-made neurotoxin produced in a state-of-the art facility—and the first product of its kind dedicated exclusively to aesthetics.
The Martin Center was established in 2001 with the goal of providing state-ofthe-art plastic surgery, laser, and skin care services in a friendly and professional environment. As an accredited facility, we operate under the nationally established practice guidelines of the American Association of Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). Our practice undergoes a rigorous on-site review every three years to assure compliance. We are committed to patient comfort and safety while offering an extensive array of services. The Martin Center has been recognized as a leader in the field of aesthetic services having served as a training site for other medical providers.
The Martin Center
Facial Plastic Surgery, Lasers, and Skincare
4621 Morrison Drive
Mobile, AL 36609
251-344-7474
