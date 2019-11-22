Get ready to jingle and mingle with our friends at the Park Clinic! Dr. Park and Dr. Rebowe are excited for the Holidays and want to spread some Christmas joy to you. You can receive discounts, giveaways and more on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. You can always visit them at 3153 Dauphin Street Mobile, Al. 36606. Make sure you stop by for their “Jingle and Mingle” to meet the doctors and get some discounts on the products that you love!
Details include:
What: The Park Clinic “Jingle and Mingle”
Where: The Park Clinic, 3153 Dauphin Street Mobile, Al. 36606
Hours: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
For more details, visit their website!
