Are you getting ready for your big day? If so, you will need your perfect dress! Our friends at Bliss Bridal are experts in matching brides-to-be in dresses that they have dreamed of! The Justin Alexander Trunk show is quickly arriving, and it is a great time to book your appointment! While you are there, you can check out the Justin Alexander Bridal collection and the Justin Alexander Signature collection.
Details include:
Justin Alexander Trunk Show at Bliss Bridal
When: January 17-19, 2020
Where: Bliss Bridal – 19 N Church St. Suite B, Fairhope Al. 36532
The ladies at Bliss Bridal want to have their full attention on the bride so be sure to book an appointment. For more information, visit their website or give them a call at (251) 990-3244
