Keller Works Naturals is turning eight years old! To celebrate, you're invited to a birthday party and sale on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 10:00am-4:00pm. The party will feature cake, coffee and specials on the products that started it all- The Elliott's Care line! Keller Works is located at 3656 Government Boulevard, Mobile, AL.
Keller Works Naturals offers all natural skincare products, made with organic ingredients, that are ideal for sensitive skin. It's all of the good stuff and none of the bad! Founder Krystn Keller started the company because her son Elliot has severe eczema and many allergies. She needed products that were moisturizing, but also free of skin irritants and allergens, so she decided to develop her own! That's how the Elliott's Care line was born.
Elliott's Care features sensitive body butter, soap and herbal salve. Keller Works also offers a range of products, including roll-on essential oils, bath salt soaks, lip balms, beard oil and charcoal teeth whitener.
To shop the products and learn more about the company, go to KellerWorks.com, and be sure to stop by the party and sale on January 25th.
