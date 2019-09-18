On this trip to Advanced Dermatology and Skin Care, we learn about CO2 Fractional Lasker Skin Resurfacing. Also, Dr. Bender introduces us to their new P.A. Elizabeth Simpson.
Click on the link to see the interview.
Here's some more information about the laser treatment.
CO2 Fractional Laser Skin Resurfacing - skin tightening and skin rejuvenation treatment. It has the ability to target a number of cosmetic problems afflicting facial skin at one time:
– Wrinkles, fine lines & stretch marks
– Deep creases around the mouth and lower face
– Lax skin around the eyes and loose skin on the neck
– Uneven pigmentation from aging and UV damage
CO2 lasers have long been considered the highest standard of laser skin resurfacing technology. While it has been around for well over a decade, the technology has evolved to improve effectiveness while at the same time dramatically reducing negative side effects. Gone are the extensive recovery times associated with ablative technology thanks to the fractional nature of today’s state of the art Fractional CO2 Skin Resurfacing Laser.
Fractional CO2 is a skin tightening and skin rejuvenation treatment in one. You will have smoother, healthier and younger looking skin. Results are seen soon after treatment and continue to improve throughout the coming months. This treatment is minimally discomforting and requires no oral medication. Recovery time is relatively short, minimal redness and swelling will only last a few days.
SmartSkin CO2™ LaserSkinRenewal™ Workstation is smart medicine for aged and sun damaged skin. It’s the only microablative laser that offers completely customizable treatments that let you manage and exceed your patient’s exacting expectations for both cosmetic results and desired downtime.
If you are scheduled for IPL, CO2, Excel V or Picosure ensure that you avoid sun exposure a minimum of 4 weeks prior and 4 weeks following your procedure. Also, please ensure that this information is posted with the tab for each of the afore mentioned procedures.
Also, with PDT therapy ensure that one avoids sun exposure for 48 hours after the procedure.
For locations and more information visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.