Putting on the Ritz is getting us ready for our favorite time of year, Mardi Gras! Owner of Putting on the Ritz, Sherri Lukas, joined Chelsey in the studio to show off some of the beautiful gowns they offer. Whether its sparkle, animal print or ballgown, Putting on the Ritz has the perfect dress for you! The shop does not rent or resale their dresses. They are open Monday-Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Prices for their dresses start around $150 and they carry sizes 00-24.
If you would like to visit Putting on the Ritz for your prom, pageant or Mardi Gras Ball, visit their location at 635 Azalea Rd, Mobile, Al. 36609 or give them a call at (251) 666-5546.
