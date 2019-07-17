Dr. Thomas Bender from Advanced Dermatology and Skin Care Centre joined us on Studio10 to talk about NeoGraft Hair Treatment options.
Here's some information about Neograft:
The “state-of-the-art”solution for hair loss…the first MINIMALLY INVASIVE Automated Hair Transplant System.
NeoGraft, the global leader in hair restoration treatments and therapies and the provider of the NeoGraft Automated Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and Implantation Hair Transplant System, focuses on new innovative technologies for the treatment of hair loss.
Our products reflect the significant advances in science, medicine, engineering and quality. We provide advances in both technology and clinical techniques designed to promote the increase in safety, precision, artistry and efficiency for the benefit of both the patient and the physician.
http://advanceddermclinic.com/cosmetic-procedures/neograft-hair-transplant/
