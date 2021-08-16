Bliss Bridal is excited to show you their new space. Chelsey spoke with owner Katie Yellin about the big move. The adored shop is still in the heart of Fairhope and is only a few blocks away from their original location. Katie says this new space will allow for more brides and their parties to enjoy the special day. If you would like to book an appointment, give Bliss Bridal a call today! Their new location is at 152 N Section St, Fairhope, AL 36532.
For more information, visit their website.
Phone: (251) 990-3244
