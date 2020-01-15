Advanced Dermatology is celebrating the New Year in a big way! Chelsey visited their Mobile location to speak with Dr. Thomas Bender. Advanced Dermatology is helping you feel your best with many January specials.
- Up to $300 off CoolSculpting
- Purchase two SkinCeuticals products and receive a complimentary trial size Discoloration Defense bottle
- $150 off Kybella injectable chin fat reduction treatment
For more information, call Advanced Dermatology at (251) 631-3570 or visit their website.
