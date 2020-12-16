Show yourself some love over the holidays! This is the perfect time for getting procedures at Advanced Dermatology & Skin Care Centre.
People typically have more downtime- or time off work- over the holiday season, and that means more time to recover after a procedure. Also, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people are staying home more anyway, so it's an ideal time to recuperate and heal.
Advanced Dermatology & Skin Care Centre offers many different procedures for different needs, such as: CO2 Laser Skin Resurfacing; Neograft- a minimally invasive hair transplant system; Excel V laser vein treatments; tattoo removal; laser hair removal and many more.
Advanced Dermatology & Skin Care Centre is also offering December specials, with 20% SkinCeuticals products. Don't forget to grab your gift cards now for the perfect Christmas gift. Check out AdvancedDermClinic.com for more great offers!
Saturday appointments are available. They also offer TeleMedicine for those who can't come in to the office. Book your appointments online or give them a call!
- Advanced Dermatology & Skin Care Centre
- 580 Providence Park Dr. E Second Floor, Mobile, AL
- CALL: 251-631-3570
- ONLINE: advanceddermclinic.com
