The Better Skin Co. is excited to announce a new product. 'Porefekter' helps refine, rejuvenate and smooth out your skin. 100% of the proceeds will go to a cause that supports those who have battled and are battling breast cancer.
Online 25% OFF Sale! October 12th - October 31st 11:59PM PST
Use Code: STUDIO10 for 25% OFF your purchase
From working behind the Estee Lauder makeup counter to owning his own company helping brands bring their beauty products to market, to finally creating his very own Skincare Brand, Murphy D. Bishop believes that understanding your customer and simplifying skincare, is what they really want. Better Skin products are filled with love, history, beautiful ingredients, a bit of science, and a good measure of great karma. The Better Skin Co. works hard to bring effective, multi-purpose, beautiful products to market so that everyone can radiate their best skin ever. Why have good skin when you can have Better Skin with The Better Skin Co.
Can be found locally in Mobile, AL at Lush Home & Garden, Urban Emporium, and Torrent.
Website: Thebetterskinco.com
