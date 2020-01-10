Jimmy Francia with Francia's Formal Affair joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about a big event for brides-to-be! The Wedding of a Lifetime Bridal Show and Giveaway is coming up and there will be over 65 vendors to help make your wedding one to remeber. All the bridal fun is on Sunday, january 12, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Mobile Convention Center. Admission is $12 at the door but brides can receive a free ticket if they pre-register at Francia's Formal Affair today! Stop by their location at 3831 Airport Blvd. Mobile, Al. on Friday, January 10, 2020 to find out more information. If you would like to enter giveaways or see the details, visit their website.
Details include:
Date: Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
Location: Mobile Convention center
Hours: 12-4 pm
Admission: $12 per person at the door
