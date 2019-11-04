Bliss Bridal can help you create the perfect wedding experience. They joined us on Studio10 with some tips on how to have a great appointment.
See the information Bliss Bridal shared below:
Combining the elegance of a full-service bridal boutique with a showroom of beautiful gowns under $3000, we create the perfect moment for our brides to Say Yes without overstepping their budgets. Bliss Bridal offers brides an upscale, yet affordable, experience in Fairhope, AL, New Orleans, LA and Hattiesburg, MS. Please visit Bliss Bridal for a one-of-a-kind experience while shopping for your wedding gown. Finding you the perfect gown while providing amazing customer service is of the utmost importance to us. The experience a bride has shopping for her wedding gown is our top priority and we dedicate ourselves to the bride and her happiness.
Tips for a great appointment
1. Book an appointment- Letting us know you're coming allows us to prepare for you. Our stylists will spend time before you arrive reviewing your venue, considering the ideas you've mentioned while booking an appointment, and pouring through our inventory of gowns to make your time with us easy and stress-free.
2. Know your colors- Bring your inspiration boards with you and show your stylist what you envision for your entire wedding. This will ensure a cohesive palette as you choose your gown, your maid's gowns and men's formal wear.
3. Decide who to bring with you- Think very carefully about who attends your appointment. Bring a loving, supportive and honest entourage. Make sure you have your important decision makers with you too, even if it's your first time shopping. You never know when you'll find the one, sometimes it's the very first dress you put on, you want them to be with you when that magic happens!
4. Bring pictures and ideas- Again, that inspiration board is so important! Seeing what your details are, from the flatware to the floral arrangements, paints the picture of how formal or casual you want your wedding to be.
5. Know your budget- Come in with your budget decided and determined. Be open, honest and comfortable with the amount you plan to spend. We can dress a bride at any budget, but need to know it upfront so we can respect it as we pull your gowns.
We are open Monday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are suggested as dressing room space is limited and we strive to provide each customer with individual and special attention. Brides with appointments are always given priority however the showroom is open for walk-ins to browse. We welcome anyone to stop in and see what we are all about if appointments allow! Please call Bliss Bridal to schedule an appointment.
Visit us at our website www.BEABLISSBRIDE.com at or like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/beablissbride/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.