Bliss Bridal in Fairhope is hosting two trunk shows this Summer! Chelsey spoke with owner Katie Yellin to get details about the shows. Bliss Bridal has partnered with accessory company, __, and they are excited for you to check out the new jewelry and head pieces. This trunk show is running from to July 3, 2021 at their location in Fairhope.
Bliss Bridal is also gearing up for a big move! They are moving just a few blocks down in a few weeks. To celebrate, they are hosting an Allure Couture Trunk Show. You can find your dream gown and receive 10% off. This show will be July 8-10, 2021. Go ahead and book your appointment today by calling them!
For more information, visit Bliss Bridal online.
Address: 19 N Church St, Fairhope, AL 36532
