Bellingrath Gardens & Home is celebrating Mr. Bellingrath's birthday in a big way! Thursday, August 6, 2020 is the 151st anniversary of Walter Bellingrath's birthday. On this date, admission to the gardens is free to residents of Mobile and Baldwin Counties. In the spirit of Bellingrath Gardens' origin as a fish camp, the Magnolia Café will serve a fried fish lunch!
You will need to show your ID or proof of residence to tour the gardens for free. Guests are also encouraged to purchase tickets to tour the Bellingrath Home.
August 6, 2020
8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Address: 12401 Bellingrath Gardens Rd, Theodore, AL 36582
